Delivering rhymes, games, art and seed planting activities, and with a playful musical element, this first preschool session was a fun and creative way to engage the tots, using familiar English rhymes and songs, as well as learning about colours, local animal and plant species, and even circus skills.

The session, presented by ‘Waterside Together’ in collaboration with An Culturlann and Clooney Community Centre was primarily through English but with a small focus on Ulster Scots and Irish. The second event will take place on Thursday, June 19 from 10-11.30am.

Thursday’s project was supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and funded under the theme of Community Regeneration and

Transformation, and it is also funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.

A delighted Waterside Together Project Coordinator Tansy Cowley, praised all who came along and took part, adding: ‘Today’s event was a huge success and it was so wonderful to see children and

adults alike coming from across the Waterside to take part in a fun filled morning of children’s rhymes, games, art, and gardening.

“Thank you to our partners An Cultúrlann and Clooney Community Centre for making the event such a success. And, indeed, to our new Mayor, Ruairi McHugh for taking time out of his busy schedule to attend.

‘Waterside Together is all about bringing people together from different communities in green spaces and making everyone feel welcome so we were delighted to see the sun pop out just in time for our event today.’

Speaking on Thursday, after attending the ‘Rhymes in the Park’ event, Mayor McHugh said he was delighted to see so many happy faces having fun at Clooney. Despite the few showers the children

really played their part in the colourful events both inside and outside.

‘Thank you to everyone at Waterside Together for hosting me at today’s event in Clooney.

" It was truly heart-warming to see youngsters from all over the Waterside and the city coming together to learn in a fun environment.

“Congratulations to Tansy and all the partners on a lovely event and in particular the children who showed a real flair for some of the activities and clearly enjoyed the opportunity to express themselves through music and activity.’

1 . Children taking part in planting some flowers during Thursday's event. Children taking part in planting some flowers during Thursday's event. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

2 . Catherine Pollock (An Culturlann) and Tansy Cowley (Waterside Together Project Co-Ordinator) joining in some games with the children on Thursday. Catherine Pollock (An Culturlann) and Tansy Cowley (Waterside Together Project Co-Ordinator) joining in some games with the children on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

3 . Mayor McHugh takes time out for a cuppa on Thursday. Mayor McHugh takes time out for a cuppa on Thursday. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales