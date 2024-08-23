A wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George SweeneyA wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
A wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

IN PICTURES: Funeral of Derry journalist, activist and feminist icon Nell McCafferty

By George Sweeney and Kevin Mullan
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 19:15 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 19:20 BST
Nell McCafferty’s funeral took place in the Long Tower in Derry on Friday.

‘Very few journalists change the world but Nell McCafferty did and Ireland is a better place because she was in it’, her friend and comrade Eamonn McCann told mourners in the chapel.

“She was always on the side of the downtrodden and always on the side of the outlaws. That's where she was most comfortable with – the outlaws,” he said.

Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
A wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. A wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

A wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerryIreland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.