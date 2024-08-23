IN PICTURES: Funeral of Derry journalist, activist and feminist icon Nell McCafferty

‘Very few journalists change the world but Nell McCafferty did and Ireland is a better place because she was in it’, her friend and comrade Eamonn McCann told mourners in the chapel.
“She was always on the side of the downtrodden and always on the side of the outlaws. That's where she was most comfortable with – the outlaws,” he said.
1. Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
2. Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Mourners at the funeral of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty at the Long Tower Church on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
4. A wicker coffin, containing the remains of journalist and activist Nell McCafferty, is brought to the Long Tower Church for Requiem Mass on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
