Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
IN PICTURES: Galliagh Féile Stride for Pride in Derry 2025
By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Aug 2025, 10:17 BST
Pictured are participants at the Galliagh Féile Stride for Pride in Derry on Saturday, with participants talking part in a short walk from Galliagh Community Centre in solidarity with people facing inequality and discrimination.
