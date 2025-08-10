IN PICTURES: Galliagh Féile Stride for Pride in Derry 2025

By Brendan McDaid
Published 10th Aug 2025, 10:17 BST
Pictured are participants at the Galliagh Féile Stride for Pride in Derry on Saturday, with participants talking part in a short walk from Galliagh Community Centre in solidarity with people facing inequality and discrimination.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Group who took part in the Stride for Pride walk, in Galliagh on Saturday afternoon, celebrating unity, equality and inclusion. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Group who took part in the Stride for Pride walk, in Galliagh on Saturday afternoon, celebrating unity, equality and inclusion. Photo: George Sweeney

Group who took part in the Stride for Pride walk, in Galliagh on Saturday afternoon, celebrating unity, equality and inclusion. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice