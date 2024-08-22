Friends Emma Meehan, Clodagh Curran and Chloe Mc Ginley celebrate their GCSE outcomes.Friends Emma Meehan, Clodagh Curran and Chloe Mc Ginley celebrate their GCSE outcomes.
Friends Emma Meehan, Clodagh Curran and Chloe Mc Ginley celebrate their GCSE outcomes.

IN PICTURES: GCSE results day 2024 at Thornhill College in Derry

By Laura Glenn
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Pictured are pupils and staff at Thornhill College in Derry as the GCSE results were issued on Thursday.

Pictures by Thornhill College.

Year 12 student Bethany Connelly pictured with her mum Erin in Thornhill College.

1. GCSE Results

Year 12 student Bethany Connelly pictured with her mum Erin in Thornhill College. Photo: Thornhill

Photo Sales
Friends Rhea Gillespie, Rose Cassidy and Anna Lynch celebrate their GCSE exam results in Thornhill College

2. GCSE Results

Friends Rhea Gillespie, Rose Cassidy and Anna Lynch celebrate their GCSE exam results in Thornhill College Photo: Thornhill

Photo Sales
Nattaya Brady enjoys her GCSE success with her sister.

3. GCSE Results

Nattaya Brady enjoys her GCSE success with her sister. Photo: Thornhill

Photo Sales
Naomh Mc Nulty and her mum – smiles all round as she celebrates her fantastic achievements at GCSE.

4. GCSE Results

Naomh Mc Nulty and her mum – smiles all round as she celebrates her fantastic achievements at GCSE. Photo: Thornhill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.