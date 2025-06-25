IN PICTURES: Global success of McConomy-Bradley-Doherty Irish Dancing Academy honoured by Mayor in Derry

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Jun 2025, 09:29 BST
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Ruairí McHugh welcomed members of the McConomy-Bradley-Doherty Academy to the Guildhall recently as they celebrate their outstanding success at the recent World Championships in Dublin.

Among those attending the celebration was four times World Champion Caitlin Murray who is pictured with her teachers, Rosetta McConomy and Elan McConomy-Bradley.

Caitlin was joined by Tallia Morrow, representing her friend Faye McCrudden who won the U-13 age group and Gary Doherty U-18 Men's Champion. Picture Martin McKeown.

Globe and Medal Winners including Lusai Gillespie, Sophie Gillespie, Amy Gallagher, Tegan McConomy and Chloe McConomy-Bradley were also among those honoured by the Mayor.

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Ruairí McHugh welcomed members of the McConomy-Bradley-Doherty Academy to the Guildhall as they celebrate their outstanding success at the recent World Championships in Dublin. Photos: Martin McKeown.

