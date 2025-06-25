IN PICTURES: Global success of McConomy-Bradley-Doherty Irish Dancing Academy honoured by Mayor in Derry

Among those attending the celebration was four times World Champion Caitlin Murray who is pictured with her teachers, Rosetta McConomy and Elan McConomy-Bradley.
Caitlin was joined by Tallia Morrow, representing her friend Faye McCrudden who won the U-13 age group and Gary Doherty U-18 Men's Champion. Picture Martin McKeown.
Globe and Medal Winners including Lusai Gillespie, Sophie Gillespie, Amy Gallagher, Tegan McConomy and Chloe McConomy-Bradley were also among those honoured by the Mayor.
