IN PICTURES: Global success of McConomy-Bradley-Doherty Irish Dancing Academy honoured by Mayor in Derry

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Councillor Ruairí McHugh welcomed members of the McConomy-Bradley-Doherty Academy to the Guildhall as they celebrate their outstanding success at the recent World Championships in Dublin. Four times World Champion Caitlin Murray pictured with her teachers, Rosetta McConomy and Elan McConomy-Bradley. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.06.25 Photo: Martin McKeown