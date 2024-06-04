In Pictures: How 'Ivy' the kid goat was rescued from the top of a castle in Greencastle

The female goat, now named Ivy, got herself into a pickle when she scaled the 100-foot castle tower, near Greencastle on the Inishowen Peninsula three days previously.

Kind-hearted members of the public monitored the situation and made efforts to coax the goat back down to safety. When it became evident that the goat was not coming down by herself, they contacted the ISPCA for assistance.

ISPCA Superintendent Inspector Kevin McGinley climbed the tower and managed to rescue the kid goat. On getting Ivy down to ground level and to safety, it became clear that the goat had a leg injury. She was transported to a nearby veterinary practice for an assessment of her injuries and was subsequently treated for a fractured leg.

Ivy is currently being cared for at the ISPCA’s Animal Rehabilitation Centre near Ramelton. She will be on restricted mobility rest for the next six weeks until her leg has healed, and the cast has been removed. Although she was a little stunned and underweight following her dramatic rescue, she is eating well and is expected to make a full recovery.

The ISPCA is following up on a number of enquiries to establish how Ivy ended up on top of the tower and will be appealing for a home, once Ivy has recovered. Anyone with information should contact the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515 or email [email protected].

1 . FREE REPRO PHOTOS Please credit ISPCA 20240603_133814 (2).jpg Ivy got her leg all bandaged up after rescue. Photo: ISPCA Photo Sales

2 . FREE REPRO PHOTOS Please credit ISPCA 20240603_151814.jpg Ivy after rescue. Photo: ispca Photo Sales

3 . ivy 3.jpg Ivy got stuck on top of Northburgh Castle in Greencastle. Photo: ispca Photo Sales