IN PICTURES: Hundreds of Derry Orangemen take part in July 12 celebrations

By George Sweeney
Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:43 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:43 BST
Hundreds of Derry Orangemen took part in the annual July 12 demonstrations in the city at the weekend.

Members of the Orange Order paraded from the Waterside to the city centre and back on Saturday morning before travelling to Coleraine for the main County Derry celebrations.

A return parade took place late on Saturday afternoon.

Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Children participate in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Children participate in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Children participate in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Coleraine
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice