Members of the Orange Order paraded from the Waterside to the city centre and back on Saturday morning before travelling to Coleraine for the main County Derry celebrations.
A return parade took place late on Saturday afternoon.
1. Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry's city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry's city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry's city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Orangemen take part in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Children participate in the July 12 celebrations in Derry's city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Children participate in the July 12 celebrations in Derry’s city centre on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
