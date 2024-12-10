In Pictures: Inner City Trust annual Christmas Giving event benefits local charities

The key note event represents, in part, the Charitable donations made throughout the year by the Inner City Trust.

This year, fourteen recipients were in attendance to receive cheques, notably the city and district’s Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr who accepted a donation on behalf of her chosen charity, The Bud Club.

Other recipients included Churches Trust, Salvation Army, St. Vincent de Paul, Northlands Centre, North-West Counselling, Samaritans, Whiteoaks, Foyle Search and Rescue, Hurt, NW Volunteer Centre, Aware NI, Youthlife and Zest.

Cheques were presented by Inner City Trust directors, John Meehan, Steven Lindsay and Lisa Bradley with refreshments served afterwards.

Mayor Leenoi-Barr praised the Inner City Trust for their continued hard work and service to the community and kindly acknowledged the great work the recipients do in supporting people of the city who are struggling and in challenging circumstances.

Photographs: Jim McCafferty Photography.

Steven Lindsay, Inner City Trust, pictured handing over a cheque to Caroline Temple, Youthlife, at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Thursday afternoon last.

Inner City Trust director John Meenan addressing the attendance at Thursday's event.

Steven Lindsay, Inner City Trust, pictured handing over a cheque to Margaret Hasson, Zest, at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Derry on Thursday afternoon last.

The Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr addressing the attendance at Thursday's Inner City Trust event.