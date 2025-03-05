IN PICTURES: International Women’s Day Celebrations kick off in Derry

By Jim McCafferty
Published 5th Mar 2025, 12:52 BST
Pictured are women and groups who gathered with Dove House Community Trust and the Gasyard Centre on Tuesday afternoon for panel discussions and the unveiling of an ‘Advocacy Project’ banner at Free Derry Corner to mark International Women’s Day.

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY. . . . .Group pictured at the Dove House Advocacy Project’s ‘International Women’s Day’ banner unveiling at Free Derry Corner on Tuesday. Front from left, Eileen Allen, chair, DHCT, Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT, Brighdin Deane, Advocacy Project, DHCT, Margaret-Rose McAteer, Advocacy Project, DHCT, and Tina Kelly. Back from left, Paula Devine, Deirdre McDaid, Surestart (Edenballymore), Seanin Gillespie, and Maureen Collins, manager, Hive Support Group. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

CELEBRATING WOMEN. . . . .The speakers at Tuesday's International Women's Day panel discussion ''Listening to Change from Local Women' at the Gasyard Centre. From left, Michaela O'Hagan, Olena Vorona, Louise Moorehead, who chaired the event, Jacquie Loughrey and Maeve Gallagher. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Celebrating International Women's Day at the Gasyard Centre on Tuesday are, from left, Maureen Collins, Linda McKinney, manager, Gasyard Development Trust, Jayne Quigg, manager, DHCT, and Eileen Allen, chair, DHCT beside the portrait of Mary Nelis.

DHCT's Advocacy Programme's Brighdin Deane taking part in Tuesday's event.

