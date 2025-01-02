In Pictures: Joy and delight as beautiful New Year babies are born in Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals

The first baby born on New Year’s Day in the Western Trust area was baby boy Hamilton, who arrived at the South West Area Hospital (SWAH) at 4.01am, weighing 8lbs 10z.
By the evening of New Year’s Day, Altnagelvin Hospital was still awaiting the arrival of a January 1 baby. It is understood that this was the first time in a number of years that a baby has not been born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.
There were, however, many babies born on the last day of 2024 – New Year’s Eve.
Take a look at the pictures of the bundles of joy – courtesy of the Western Trust.
The first baby born in Donegal on January 1 was Norah O’Hara, who arrived at 8.30am, closely followed by a baby boy born to Niamh and Eric Roberts, at 9.06am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.