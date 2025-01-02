In Pictures: Joy and delight as beautiful New Year babies are born in Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals

The first baby born on New Year’s Day in the Western Trust area was baby boy Hamilton, who arrived at the South West Area Hospital (SWAH) at 4.01am, weighing 8lbs 10z.

By the evening of New Year’s Day, Altnagelvin Hospital was still awaiting the arrival of a January 1 baby. It is understood that this was the first time in a number of years that a baby has not been born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.

There were, however, many babies born on the last day of 2024 – New Year’s Eve.

Take a look at the pictures of the bundles of joy – courtesy of the Western Trust.

The first baby born in Donegal on January 1 was Norah O’Hara, who arrived at 8.30am, closely followed by a baby boy born to Niamh and Eric Roberts, at 9.06am.

1 . baby aria crop.jpg Baby girl Aria, daughter of Andrea from Culmore born at Altnagelvin Hospital on New Year's Eve at 15:42 weighing 8lb 14oz. Photo: wt Photo Sales

2 . baby cunningham (2).jpg Baby boy Cunningham with mum Courtney and dad Jason from Beragh born in the SWAH on New Year's Eve at 19:03 weighing 7lbs 7.5oz. Photo: wt Photo Sales

3 . mat staff 2.jpg Maternity Staff on New Year's Day at Altnagelvin Hospital. Photo: wt Photo Sales