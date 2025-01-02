Proud mum and dad Lisa and Warren Hamilton from Tempo with their new born baby boy and son Arlo. Baby Hamilton was the first baby born on New Year's Day in the Western Trust. He was born at the SWAH at 4.01am weighing 8lbs 10z.Proud mum and dad Lisa and Warren Hamilton from Tempo with their new born baby boy and son Arlo. Baby Hamilton was the first baby born on New Year's Day in the Western Trust. He was born at the SWAH at 4.01am weighing 8lbs 10z.
In Pictures: Joy and delight as beautiful New Year babies are born in Altnagelvin and SWAH hospitals

By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
It was a very happy new year in the maternity departments across the Western Trust as a number of beautiful babies were born over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

The first baby born on New Year’s Day in the Western Trust area was baby boy Hamilton, who arrived at the South West Area Hospital (SWAH) at 4.01am, weighing 8lbs 10z.

By the evening of New Year’s Day, Altnagelvin Hospital was still awaiting the arrival of a January 1 baby. It is understood that this was the first time in a number of years that a baby has not been born at the hospital on New Year’s Day.

There were, however, many babies born on the last day of 2024 – New Year’s Eve.

Take a look at the pictures of the bundles of joy – courtesy of the Western Trust.

The first baby born in Donegal on January 1 was Norah O’Hara, who arrived at 8.30am, closely followed by a baby boy born to Niamh and Eric Roberts, at 9.06am.

Baby girl Aria, daughter of Andrea from Culmore born at Altnagelvin Hospital on New Year's Eve at 15:42 weighing 8lb 14oz.

Baby girl Aria, daughter of Andrea from Culmore born at Altnagelvin Hospital on New Year's Eve at 15:42 weighing 8lb 14oz.

Baby boy Cunningham with mum Courtney and dad Jason from Beragh born in the SWAH on New Year's Eve at 19:03 weighing 7lbs 7.5oz.

Baby boy Cunningham with mum Courtney and dad Jason from Beragh born in the SWAH on New Year's Eve at 19:03 weighing 7lbs 7.5oz.

Maternity Staff on New Year's Day at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Maternity Staff on New Year's Day at Altnagelvin Hospital.

Midwife Jenni with baby daughter of Leanne from Newtownstewart born on New Year's Eve at 11:49 weighing 6lb 6oz.

Midwife Jenni with baby daughter of Leanne from Newtownstewart born on New Year's Eve at 11:49 weighing 6lb 6oz.

