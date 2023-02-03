IN PICTURES: Kickboxer Kyle Moore received at reception in Mayor’s parlour

The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins made a special presentation to Derry teenager Kyle Moore in recognition of his recent success in the WAKO World Championships in Italy.
Councillor Dobbins also congratulated Kyle on his gold medal success at the Bristol Open, during a reception in his honour at the Mayor’s Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday night last.
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied
Photo: Supplied