IN PICTURES: Kickboxer Kyle Moore received at reception in Mayor’s parlour

1 . WELL DONE KYLE!. . . .The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins making a special presentation to Derry teenager Kyle Moore in recognition of his recent success in the WAKO World Championships in Italy and his gold medal success at the Bristol Open, during a reception in his honour at the Mayor’s Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday night last. Included are Kyle’s parents Paul and Shauna and his coach Gary Kelly.

WELL DONE KYLE!. . . .The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Angela Dobbins making a special presentation to Derry teenager Kyle Moore in recognition of his recent success in the WAKO World Championships in Italy and his gold medal success at the Bristol Open, during a reception in his honour at the Mayor’s Parlour, Guildhall on Thursday night last. Included are Kyle’s parents Paul and Shauna and his coach Gary Kelly.

Photo: Supplied