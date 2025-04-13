IN PICTURES: Large turnout as Derry registers abhorrence at attacks on Gaza medical staff and civilians

The Freedom for Palestine protest was organised by Derry IPSC (Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign) with those taking part gathering at Bishop’s Gate on Bishop Street before moving on to Guildhall Square where a number of speakers, including medical professionals from the north west, addressed those gathered.
Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Supporter at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Supporter at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Dr Nicola Herron speaking at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney
Dr Nicola Herron speaking at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney