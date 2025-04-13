IN PICTURES: Large turnout as Derry registers abhorrence at attacks on Gaza medical staff and civilians

By Brendan McDaid
Published 13th Apr 2025, 09:34 BST
Derry healthcare professionals, campaigners and people across the north west gathered in the city centre on Saturday to register their abhorrence at the killing of fellow medical professionals and civilians in Gaza.

The Freedom for Palestine protest was organised by Derry IPSC (Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign) with those taking part gathering at Bishop’s Gate on Bishop Street before moving on to Guildhall Square where a number of speakers, including medical professionals from the north west, addressed those gathered.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

1. Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

2. Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporters take part in a Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Supporter at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Supporter at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Supporter at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Dr Nicola Herron speaking at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Dr Nicola Herron speaking at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Dr Nicola Herron speaking at the Freedom for Palestine march and rally, in Guildhall Square, on Saturday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DerryGazaIreland
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice