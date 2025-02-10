John Kelly and Derry playwright Bernadette MacFarland at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot’s Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeneyplaceholder image
In Pictures: Launch of new book '4 Days in Derry & The Women of Bloody Sunday: the Tapes’

By Laura Glenn
Published 10th Feb 2025, 14:12 BST
Precious recorded testimonies by the mothers, sisters, daughters and wives whose lives were devastated by the Bloody Sunday atrocity - and which formed the basis of the acclaimed play ‘4 Days in Derry’, by Creggan-born playwright Bernadette MacFarland - have been committed to print.

The tapes were transcribed and edited by journalist Mary-Anne McNulty and have now been published as ‘The Women of Bloody Sunday: the Tapes - Their Stories in Their Words’ in a book which also contains a transcript of the play.

The launch took place in Pilots Row community centre, Rossville Street. Pictures by George Sweeney.

Read: New book gives voice to female relatives of Bloody Sunday dead

Journalist Mary – Anne McNulty and Derry playwright Bernadette Mac Farland at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, in Pilot’s Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

Ursula and Sandra Plummer at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot’s Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

Alana Burke and Karen Doherty at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot’s Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

Margaret Montgomery and Margaret Gillespie at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot’s Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

