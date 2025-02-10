In Pictures: Launch of new book '4 Days in Derry & The Women of Bloody Sunday: the Tapes’

The tapes were transcribed and edited by journalist Mary-Anne McNulty and have now been published as ‘The Women of Bloody Sunday: the Tapes - Their Stories in Their Words’ in a book which also contains a transcript of the play.
The launch took place in Pilots Row community centre, Rossville Street. Pictures by George Sweeney.
Journalist Mary – Anne McNulty and Derry playwright Bernadette Mac Farland at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, in Pilot's Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney
Ursula and Sandra Plummer at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot's Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney
Alana Burke and Karen Doherty at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot's Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney
Margaret Montgomery and Margaret Gillespie at the launch of 4 Days in Derry, held in Pilot's Row Centre. Photo: George Sweeney
