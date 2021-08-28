Care staff from Altnagelvin hospital, pictured on Thursday evening last, during an Act of Remembrance for all who have lost their battle with COVID-19. DER2020GS – 023

IN PICTURES: Looking back - Derry May 2020: Silent remembrance for those who died with COVID and clap for NHS support

Looking back to May 2020, two months after the pandemic reached here as health care staff from the north west came together to hold a moment’s silence to remember those who had died with COVID-19.

By Brendan McDaid
Saturday, 28th August 2021, 9:08 am

The staff from different health care departments and organisations also showed their appreciation for the support given to NHS staff by local people.

The poignant event at Altnagelvin Hospital also featured a lone piper and a short service with local clergy.

In recognition of all health care workers in the north west who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic over the past 18 months.

(Photos George Sweeney / Derry Journal)

1. DER - ALTNAGELVIN COVID-19 CENTRE

Care staff from Altnagelvin hospital, pictured on Thursday evening last, during an Act of Remembrance for all who have lost their battle with COVID-19. DER2020GS – 028

2. DER - ALTNAGELVIN COVID-19 CENTRE

Presbyterian chaplain Rev Lindsay leads an Act of Remembrance, at Altnagelvin hospital on Thursday evening last, for all who have lost their battle with COVID-19. DER2020GS – 031

3. DER - ALTNAGELVIN COVID-19 CENTRE

Care staff from Altnagelvin hospital, pictured on Thursday evening last, during an Act of Remembrance for all who have lost their battle with COVID-19. DER2020GS – 037

4. DER - ALTNAGELVIN COVID-19 CENTRE

Care staff from Altnagelvin hospital, pictured on Thursday evening last, during an Act of Remembrance for all who have lost their battle with COVID-19. DER2020GS – 022

