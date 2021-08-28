IN PICTURES: Looking back - Derry May 2020: Silent remembrance for those who died with COVID and clap for NHS support

The staff from different health care departments and organisations also showed their appreciation for the support given to NHS staff by local people.

The poignant event at Altnagelvin Hospital also featured a lone piper and a short service with local clergy.

In recognition of all health care workers in the north west who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic over the past 18 months.

(Photos George Sweeney / Derry Journal)

Care staff from Altnagelvin hospital, pictured on Thursday evening last, during an Act of Remembrance for all who have lost their battle with COVID-19.

