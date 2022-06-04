Eoin and Meabh Lavery pictured with their dad Dermott and grandmother Sally at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 072

IN PICTURES: Lunch for residents at new Galliagh Community Centre in Derry

The new £1.5m Galliagh Community Centre in Derry has opened with a number of local groups already offering projects and programmes after relocating to the centre.

By Brendan McDaid
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 9:35 am

Classes such as kickboxing, Irish dancing, guitar lessons and arts and crafts have already begun, and to find out more visit the Galliagh Community Centre’s Facebook page.

Majella Dillon, Tommy Mullan and Margaret Mullan pictured at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 067

Andrea Mitchell and Gerry Kelly were at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 068

Anne Marie Bell and Vivienne Lynott, pictured at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 069

Emma McFeeley and Orla McConnell attended the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 070

