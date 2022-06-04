IN PICTURES: Lunch for residents at new Galliagh Community Centre in Derry

Classes such as kickboxing, Irish dancing, guitar lessons and arts and crafts have already begun, and to find out more visit the Galliagh Community Centre’s Facebook page.
1. DER - GALLIAGH NEIGHBOURHOOD LUNCH
Majella Dillon, Tommy Mullan and Margaret Mullan pictured at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 067
2. DER - GALLIAGH NEIGHBOURHOOD LUNCH
Andrea Mitchell and Gerry Kelly were at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 068
3. DER - GALLIAGH NEIGHBOURHOOD LUNCH
Anne Marie Bell and Vivienne Lynott, pictured at the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 069
4. DER - GALLIAGH NEIGHBOURHOOD LUNCH
Emma McFeeley and Orla McConnell attended the Galliagh Neighbourhood Lunch held in the new Galliagh Community Centre on Friday afternoon last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2220GS – 070