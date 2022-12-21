News you can trust since 1772
Relatives gather after mass at St Columba’s Church to take part in a wreath laying event, at Strabane Old Road, on the 50th Anniversary of the Annie’s Bar massacre on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 17

IN PICTURES: Mass and vigil on 50th anniversary of Annie's Bar atrocity

Relatives gathered to remember those killed and wounded on Tuesday night, 50 years to the day when Loyalist gunmen entered a pub in Top Of Hill and opened fire, killing five local men.

By George Sweeney
3 hours ago
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 8:56am

A special Mass in their memory was held at St Columb’s Church, Chapel Road followed by a candlelight vigil from the church to the memorial, where a wreath laying ceremony was held.

Charles Moore, Frank McCarron, Michael McGinley, Barney Kelly and Charlie McCafferty were shot dead as they enjoyed a drink just five days before Christmas in December 1972.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. The Reverend Dr David Latimer spoke at a Mass celebrated by Fr Michael Caney PP, in St Columba’s Church Chapel Road on Tuesday evening, remembering those murdered in Annie’s Bar on the 20 December 1972. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 09

Photo: George Sweeney

2. Relatives gather after mass at St Columba’s Church to take part in a wreath laying event, at Strabane Old Road, on the 50th Anniversary of the Annie’s Bar massacre on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 12

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Relatives gather at Strabane Old Road on Tuesday evening for a wreath laying event marking the 50th Anniversary of the Annie’s Bar massacre. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 14

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Relatives gather after mass at St Columba’s Church to take part in a wreath laying event, at Strabane Old Road, on the 50th Anniversary of the Annie’s Bar massacre on Tuesday evening. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2251GS – 11

Photo: George Sweeney

