With music, a parade, fun days, a funfair and much, much more, Ireland’s biggest family festival has something for all.
One of the highlights is the crowning of the Clonmany Festival Queen on the opening Sunday.
1. Clonmany
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Abbie Robertson - The Rusty Nail. Photo: Clonmany Festival
2. Clonmany
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Aoibhinn Mooney - Optimum Renewables Photo: Clonmany Festival
3. Clonmany
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists: Amy McLoone - MMD Embroidery Photo: Clonmany Festival
4. clonmany
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Ava Doherty - McFeeley's Bar Photo: Clonmany Festival
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.