2024 Clonmany Festival Queen Orla Lagan.placeholder image
2024 Clonmany Festival Queen Orla Lagan.

In Pictures: Meet the 2025 Clonmany Festival Queen finalists

By Laura Glenn
Published 28th Jul 2025, 12:49 BST
The countdown is on to this year’s eagerly-awaited Clonmany Festival and, as usual, there are a fabulous number of events taking place for all the family.

With music, a parade, fun days, a funfair and much, much more, Ireland’s biggest family festival has something for all.

One of the highlights is the crowning of the Clonmany Festival Queen on the opening Sunday.

Check out the finalists and see Clonmany Festival on Facebook.

Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Abbie Robertson - The Rusty Nail.

1. Clonmany

Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Abbie Robertson - The Rusty Nail. Photo: Clonmany Festival

Photo Sales
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Aoibhinn Mooney - Optimum Renewables

2. Clonmany

Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Aoibhinn Mooney - Optimum Renewables Photo: Clonmany Festival

Photo Sales
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists: Amy McLoone - MMD Embroidery

3. Clonmany

Clonmany Festival Queen finalists: Amy McLoone - MMD Embroidery Photo: Clonmany Festival

Photo Sales
Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Ava Doherty - McFeeley's Bar

4. clonmany

Clonmany Festival Queen finalists. Ava Doherty - McFeeley's Bar Photo: Clonmany Festival

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:QueenIrelandFacebook
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice