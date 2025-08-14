IN PICTURES: Michael John Pike’s ‘The Emperor is Naked’ poetry performance and discussion at Féile 2025

'The Emperor is Naked' event was chaired by Martin Anderson.

Mr. Pike is a polemical writer who 'takes no prisoners when attacking the psychopaths that profit from war, sanctions and famine'.

The question was posed: "Are you prepared to stand naked and face the truth or choose to wrap yourself in a duvet of lies?”

1 . THE EMPEROR IS NAKED. . . .Former British soldier Michael John Pike (Spike Pike) speaking at a Feile event in the Museum of Free Derry on Saturday. The discussion was chaired by Martina Anderson. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) THE EMPEROR IS NAKED. . . .Former British soldier Michael John Pike (Spike Pike) speaking at a Feile event in the Museum of Free Derry on Saturday. The discussion was chaired by Martina Anderson. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photo Sales

