IN PICTURES: Michael John Pike’s ‘The Emperor is Naked’ poetry performance and discussion at Féile 2025

By Jim McCafferty
Published 14th Aug 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 12:13 BST
Former British soldier and peace-activist Michael John Pike (Spike Pike) delivered a recitation of poetry and discussed the 'ugly side of the human race' in the Museum of Free Derry during Féile 2025.

'The Emperor is Naked' event was chaired by Martin Anderson.

Mr. Pike is a polemical writer who 'takes no prisoners when attacking the psychopaths that profit from war, sanctions and famine'.

The question was posed: "Are you prepared to stand naked and face the truth or choose to wrap yourself in a duvet of lies?”

THE EMPEROR IS NAKED. . . .Former British soldier Michael John Pike (Spike Pike) speaking at a Feile event in the Museum of Free Derry on Saturday. The discussion was chaired by Martina Anderson. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

