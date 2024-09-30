IN PICTURES: Mighty Derry teams take on 32-tonne Fire Engine pull for Children In Crossfire

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Sep 2024, 11:06 BST
Various brave teams from across Derry and the wider north west pooled their strength at the Children In Crossfire Fire Engine Pull challenge to raise funds for Children in Crossfire.

The outdoor event at Guildhall Square on Saturday was supported by City of Derry Airport.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

One of the fundraising teams pulls a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

1. One of the fundraising teams pulls a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

One of the fundraising teams pulls a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
One of the fundraising teams who pulled a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

2. One of the fundraising teams who pulled a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

One of the fundraising teams who pulled a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fundraising team members pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

3. Fundraising team members pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

Fundraising team members pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Fundraising team members pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

4. Fundraising team members pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney

Fundraising team members pull a 32-tonne City of Derry Airport Fire and Rescue Engine, in Guildhall Square, in aid of Children In Crossfire. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Derry