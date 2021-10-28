Mitchel Thompson and Mia Cassely had a good time at the Chateau Le Fear Derry Halloween funfair in Ebrington Square. DER2142GS - 033

IN PICTURES: Monster Halloween Fun Fair in Derry

The fair will remain in place over the Halloween weekend.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 6:36 pm

1. DER - CHATEAU LE FEAR FUNFAIR

Zara and Evelyn enjoy the fun at the Chateau Le Fear Derry Halloween funfair in Ebrington Square. DER2142GS - 034

Photo Sales

2. DER - CHATEAU LE FEAR FUNFAIR

Two young daredevils pictured at the Chateau Le Fear Derry Halloween funfair in Ebrington Square. DER2142GS - 035

Photo Sales

3. DER - CHATEAU LE FEAR FUNFAIR

Sisters Eve and Allie visited the Chateau Le Fear Derry Halloween funfair in Ebrington Square. DER2142GS - 036

Photo Sales

4. DER - CHATEAU LE FEAR FUNFAIR

The Bumper Cars are a huge attraction at the Chateau Le Fear Derry Halloween funfair in Ebrington Square. DER2142GS - 037

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 2