A ‘high-five’ for Santa’s as he arrives in Muff on Friday evening last. DER2249GS – 41

IN PICTURES: Muff Christmas Lights Switch On in Inishowen, County Donegal

There were festive scenes as Santa Claus turned up on Friday night to turn on the Christmas Lights in Muff.

By George Sweeney
4 minutes ago

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. Children await the arrival of in Muff on Friday evening last. DER2249GS – 36

Photo: George Sweeney

2. A big smile for Santa as he arrives in Muff on Friday evening last. DER2249GS – 37

Photo: George Sweeney

3. Excitement builds as Santa is spotted arriving in Muff on Friday evening last. DER2249GS – 35

Photo: George Sweeney

4. Santa arrives with presents in Muff on Friday evening last. DER2249GS – 39

Photo: George Sweeney

