In pictures: National Hunger Strike Commemoration March in Derry 2024

By Brendan McDaid
Published 25th Aug 2024, 18:08 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2024, 18:20 BST
The National Hunger Strike commemoration march took place in Derry on Sunday afternoon following a week of events across the city.

Thousands attended the memorial events, with Galway Sinn Féin TD Mairéad Farrell, the niece of former hunger striker Mairéad Farrell, delivering the main speech at Sunday’s march.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

The National Hunger Strike Commemoration makes its way down the flyover. Photo: George Sweeney

The National Hunger Strike Commemoration march makes its way down Southway. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald TD and First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA took part in the National Hunger Strike Commemoration, held in Derry, on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

The National Hunger Strike Commemoration march makes its way down Southway. Photo: George Sweeney

