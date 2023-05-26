News you can trust since 1772
Niamh Morrison, Darragh Keavenney, Ben Strawbridge and John Duffy, pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .Niamh Morrison, Darragh Keavenney, Ben Strawbridge and John Duffy, pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .
Niamh Morrison, Darragh Keavenney, Ben Strawbridge and John Duffy, pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .

IN PICTURES: NWRC students' Romeo and Juliet production in Derry college

North West Regional College students produced and performed Shakespeare's classic Romeo and Juliet based on the 1996 Baz Luhrmann film.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 26th May 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 09:53 BST

The play was performed in the Foyle Theatre to sold-out shows Wednesday- Friday, May 24-26.

The live band members pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .

Sarah Jane Campbell pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .

Nicole Kelly and Ebony White pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .

Dancers pictured at Romeo and Juliet rehearsals at North West Regional College's Foyle Theatre. .

