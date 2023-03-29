News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services

IN PICTURES: Official opening of Derry's new 'Quirky' charity shop

Derry charity HURT opened their new ‘preloved’ shop in the Quayside Shopping Centre on Monday.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 29th Mar 2023, 10:08 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 10:09 BST

The shop, called the Quirky Corner, will bring vital funds to the service, which provides help and support to people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and their families. The shop was opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy.

Pictures by Stephen Latimer.

Undefined: readMore
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services

1. Official opening of HURT's new shop

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services

2. Official opening of HURT's new shop

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services

3. Official opening of HURT's new shop

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services

4. Official opening of HURT's new shop

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services Photo: Stephen Latimer

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
DerrySandra DuffyMayorDerry City