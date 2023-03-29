IN PICTURES: Official opening of Derry's new 'Quirky' charity shop

Derry charity HURT opened their new ‘preloved’ shop in the Quayside Shopping Centre on Monday.
The shop, called the Quirky Corner, will bring vital funds to the service, which provides help and support to people struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and their families. The shop was opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Sandra Duffy.
Pictures by Stephen Latimer.
1. Official opening of HURT's new shop
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy, opening The Quirky Corner in Quayside, which will help generate valuable funds for HURT services Photo: Stephen Latimer
2. Official opening of HURT's new shop
3. Official opening of HURT's new shop
4. Official opening of HURT's new shop
