IN PICTURES: One last dance as Lilian Seenoi Barr hosts Mayoral charity ball in Derry before handing on chain of office

By DCSDC
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 13:57 BST
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, hosted her Mayor’s Ball at the Everglades Hotel on Friday night in aid of her chosen charity for her year in office The BUD Club.

Images by Jim McCafferty Photography

The outgoing Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband make their way to their seats at Friday night's Mayor's Charity Ball in aid of The Bud Club in the Everglades Hotel.

The St. Columb's College Jazz Band who performed at Friday night's Mayor's Ball pictured with Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

The Mayor pictured with guests at Friday night's Ball in the Everglades Hotel, Derry.

Gavin Melly and staff from the Bud Club pictured at the Mayor's Charity Ball in the Everglades on Friday night last.

