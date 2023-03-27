News you can trust since 1772
Colum Eastwood MP, party leader, and Claire Hanna MP at the SDLP annual Conference, on Saturday morning, in St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 34
IN PICTURES: Opening of SDLP annual conference in Derry on Saturday

MPs, MLAs, Councillors and other delegates and guests from across the north and beyond were joined by members of the public at the SDLP annual conference at St Columb’s Hall in Derry at the weekend.

By Brendan McDaid
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 11:30 BST

The all-day conference was later opened to the public.

Pictures: George Sweeney / Derry Journal

Party leader Colum Eastwood MP pictured at the SDLP annual Conference, on Saturday morning, in St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 37

Party members at the SDLP annual Conference, held in St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 51

Party members at the SDLP annual Conference, held in St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 48

Sinead McLaughlin MLA, spokesperson for Jobs, the Economy and Justice, speaking at the SDLP annual Conference, on Saturday morning, in St Columb’s Hall. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2312GS – 36

