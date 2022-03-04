Mayor Graham Warke was among the attendance at a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 022

IN PICTURES: Prayer vigil for Ukraine in Derry

Prayers were said in Guildhall Square in Derry on Wednesday night as people gathered in solidarity with ther people of Ukraine.

By George Sweeney
Friday, 4th March 2022, 9:21 am

Prayers were said for those caught up in this and all wars at the event, while Christian songs for peace were also performed live.

1. DER - PRAYER VIGIL FOR UKRAINE

People gather in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening last for prayers and a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 025

2. DER - PRAYER VIGIL FOR UKRAINE

People gather in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening last for a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 035

3. DER - PRAYER VIGIL FOR UKRAINE

People gather in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening last during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 032

4. DER - PRAYER VIGIL FOR UKRAINE

People gather in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening last during a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 023

