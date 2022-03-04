IN PICTURES: Prayer vigil for Ukraine in Derry

Prayers were said for those caught up in this and all wars at the event, while Christian songs for peace were also performed live.
People gather in Guildhall Square on Wednesday evening last for prayers and a candle-lit vigil in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2209GS – 025
