IN PICTURES: Pumpkin Patch fun at Ebrington Square in Derry

Next weekend meanwhile will see the ‘Together We Celebrate’ event at Ebrington celebrating diversity with a vibrant carnival.

The family event will feature a colourful parade of costumed performers, drummers, and dancers, alongside live music, circus acts, and stilt walkers.

The free event during Good Relations Week will also include an interactive samba drumming workshop, and a mix of music, movement, and celebration.

Together We Celebrate takes place this Saturday, October 18 from 12pm to 4pm.

Photos: George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Sophie and Evie were at the Festive Pumpkin Patch at Ebrington Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Brothers Luca (5) and Charlie Ray (2) enjoy their visit to the Festive Pumpkin Patch at Ebrington Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Six-months-old Lyla pictured at the Festive Pumpkin Patch at Ebrington Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney

Iylah-Mae and Lainey-Rae having fun at Festive Pumpkin Patch at Ebrington Square on Sunday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney