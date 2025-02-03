IN PICTURES: Relatives gather for annual Bloody Sunday Memorial Service 2025

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday carry floral tributes at the annual service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday carry floral tributes at the annual service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. John Kelly speaking at annual Bloody Sunday service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
John Kelly speaking at annual Bloody Sunday service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Relatives attend the annual Bloody Sunday service on held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Relatives attend the annual Bloody Sunday service on held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, speaking at the annual Bloody Sunday service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, speaking at the annual Bloody Sunday service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney