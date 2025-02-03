IN PICTURES: Relatives gather for annual Bloody Sunday Memorial Service 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 08:46 BST
Relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday were joined by church and community representatives, Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr, Colum Eastwood MP and members of the public at the annual service at the monument on Sunday.

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Relatives of those murdered on Bloody Sunday carry floral tributes at the annual service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

John Kelly speaking at annual Bloody Sunday service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

Relatives attend the annual Bloody Sunday service on held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

The Most Reverend Dr Donal McKeown, Bishop of Derry, speaking at the annual Bloody Sunday service held on Sunday morning. Photo: George Sweeney

