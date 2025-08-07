IN PICTURES: Republicans gather in Derry to mark 40th anniversary of Charles English

By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2025, 12:19 BST
Republicans gathered at the Bogside and Brandywell Republican Monument on the Lecky Road on August 6 to mark the 40th anniversary of IRA Volunteer Charles English.

There was a large turnout at the commemoration.

The English family laid floral wreaths at the monument and local Sinn Féin activist Charlie McMenamin presented a memorial to Charles’ father Mickey.

The event was chaired by Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

A short film - The Story of a Bogside Freedom Fighter was afterwards screened at the Museum of Free Derry.

Mr. English died on August 6, 1985, in a premature explosion at the junction of Abbey Street and William Street in the Bogside.

The English family at the 40th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer Charles English.

1. The English family at the 40th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer Charles English.

The English family at the 40th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer Charles English. Photo: Charlie McMenamin

Photo Sales
A member of the English family lays a wreath in memory of Charles.

2. A member of the English family lays a wreath in memory of Charles.

A member of the English family lays a wreath in memory of Charles. Photo: Charlie McMenamin

Photo Sales
Members of the English family at the commemoration on August 6.

3. Members of the English family at the commemoration on August 6.

Members of the English family at the commemoration on August 6. Photo: Charlie McMenamin

Photo Sales
Floral wreaths were laid at the republican monument in memory of Charles English

4. Floral wreaths were laid at the republican monument in memory of Charles English

Floral wreaths were laid at the republican monument in memory of Charles English Photo: Charlie McMenamin

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice