IN PICTURES: Republicans gather in Derry to mark 40th anniversary of Charles English

There was a large turnout at the commemoration.

The English family laid floral wreaths at the monument and local Sinn Féin activist Charlie McMenamin presented a memorial to Charles’ father Mickey.

The event was chaired by Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.

A short film - The Story of a Bogside Freedom Fighter was afterwards screened at the Museum of Free Derry.

Mr. English died on August 6, 1985, in a premature explosion at the junction of Abbey Street and William Street in the Bogside.

