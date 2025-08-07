IN PICTURES: Republicans gather in Derry to mark 40th anniversary of Charles English

There was a large turnout at the commemoration.
The English family laid floral wreaths at the monument and local Sinn Féin activist Charlie McMenamin presented a memorial to Charles’ father Mickey.
The event was chaired by Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy.
A short film - The Story of a Bogside Freedom Fighter was afterwards screened at the Museum of Free Derry.
Mr. English died on August 6, 1985, in a premature explosion at the junction of Abbey Street and William Street in the Bogside.
1. The English family at the 40th anniversary commemoration for IRA Volunteer Charles English.
2. A member of the English family lays a wreath in memory of Charles.
3. Members of the English family at the commemoration on August 6.
4. Floral wreaths were laid at the republican monument in memory of Charles English
