There was some excitement at 33 Cromore Gardens in Creggan on Friday evening as Santa turned up to Switch on the Christmas Lights in an event organised by Creggan Community Collective.

Santa will also be present on site on both Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11 from 6pm to 8pm.

Sunday night from 6 - 7pm will be for children with sensory needs. If your child has specific needs call CCC on 02871414498 .

Admission to the event is free and there will be a free gift for every child who comes along to see him.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

