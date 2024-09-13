IN PICTURES: Spectacular Apple Tree House overlooking Lough Swilly at Rathmullan in Donegal on market for €1,750,000

Apple Tree House at Gortflugh is a five-bedroom residence with a striking contemporary design set in private gardens and extending to approximately two acres just outside the historic village of Rathmullan.

The property has direct access to the beach and the site also features a two storey solid oak outbuilding with potential for conversion.

Estate agency Sherry Fitzgerald is handling the sale.

"The house is reached through an imposing entrance on to a sweeping driveway. The privileged beach front property is perched on a slightly elevated site affording direct access to the sandy beach.

"Approximately two acres of grounds are Apple Tree House are graced with fine specimen trees, shrubbery, streams, stone pathways, and

pristine lawns.

"A large pond takes center stage which features an island, reached via a bridge. A stone pathway leads to a raised gazebo situated perfectly to provide total privacy and unobstructed views if the lough.

"A second entrance leads to a two-storey solid oak outbuilding, with plenty of potential for converting into a fitness studio or extra guest accommodation, subject to the necessary planning permission,” the brochure advises.

Apple Tree House was originally built in the 1980s but was recently renovated ‘to a more contemporary design and is cleverly laid out to take full advantage of the uninterrupted views of Lough Swilly’.

Inside visitors are greeted by a bright and spacious entrance hall with white wood panelled walls.

The home features a large open plan contemporary kitchen/dining/sitting room at entrance level which opens up onto ‘a spectacular sheltered terrace which provides an idyllic setting to relax and unwind or for sunny summer BBQs’.

