IN PICTURES: St John's Primary School visit Derry Mayor's Parlour

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Sandra Duffy welcomed pupils from St John’s Primary School to the Mayor’s Parlour this week.
The pupils found out more about civic life and enjoyed a tour of the Guildhall.
1. Members of St John's Primary School School Council pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy during a visit to the Mayor’s Parlour, Guildhall on Monday morning.
Members of St John's Primary School School Council pictured with the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy during a visit to the Mayor’s Parlour, Guildhall on Monday morning.
Photo: none
2. St John's Primary School Pupil, Amelia pictured with Mayor Sandra Duffy during the visit to the Guildhall on Monday.
St John's Primary School Pupil, Amelia pictured with Mayor Sandra Duffy during the visit to the Guildhall on Monday.
Photo: none
3. DCSDC 16-01-23 St John's PS meet the Mayor 14.jpg
.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography
4. DCSDC 16-01-23 St John's PS meet the Mayor 08.jpg
.
Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography