IN PICTURES: Strictly Agnes - charity night in memory of Agnes Webb in Derry 'a great success'

The ‘Strictly Agnes Webb’ charity night was held in the Everglades Hotel on Saturday and was organised by Roisin Rosborough to raise funds for the Cancer Centre in Derry, Ward 6, Altnagelvin Hospital and the AT Society in memory of Agnes.

Roisin said that it proved to be a hugely successful night, exceeding all expectations with over 200 people in attendance.

"It was wonderful for Laura, Emma, David and Olivia to see such an enormous turnout of people there for their mummy – a life that was very special to so many, from Rev. David Latimer, retired family Doctor Des Brown, past school teachers, neighbours and friends,” Roisin said.

"The atmosphere was joyous and was a perfect reflection of the wonderful impact Agnes had on the wider community. A huge thank you to Rosettta McConomy (a very close personal friend of the Webb family) and Elan Campbell for working and training our contestants for their big performances on stage, also to Rosetta’s school of dance the MCBDA who put on show stopping performances throughout the night, they were second to none. Rosetta was instrumental in the entire event throughout and I can’t thank her enough.

"Also a big thank you to my wonderful judges for the evening, social media sensation and head judge Maeve Madden who travelled from Dublin to attend the event and did a stellar job in representing the charities and the wider family circle and also to Michael McGill co. Judge for a lovely professional job; to the nine incredible contestants Elissa Newton, Emma Kelly Melaugh, Dominic Barr, Gerald White, Tony Zammit, Seán Higgenbotham, Cuan Higgenbotham, Billy Coyle and Richard Rosborough who gave up their time to be part of the show, they attended classes at the MCBDA studios and raised lots of funds for our charities; to all the amazing businesses and individuals of Derry who gave so generously to the raffle, a massive thanks; to all the lovely people who attended the event, I thank each and every one of you for creating the most uplifting and energising atmosphere, you all made the night what it was. Special thanks to Louise McGowan and Loretta Bradley for all their assistance throughout.

"Last but not least, thank you to the Rev David Latimer and Callum Webb for hosting the event.”

1 . Agnes Webb night 4.jpg Mayor Lilian picture with contestants who took part in Strictly Agnes Webb, Dominic Barr, Tony Zammit, Elissa Newton, Seán Higgenbotham, Emma Melaugh Kelly, Richard Rosborough, Billy Coyle, Cuan Higgenbotham and Gerald White. Also included Elan Campbell, Roisin Rosborough and Rosetta McConomy. Photo: Roisin Rosborough Photo Sales

2 . Agnes Webb night 7.jpg Agnes’s Children Olivia, Emma & David and Agnes’s grandson Callum alongside event organiser Roisin Rosborough. Photo: Roisin Rosborough Photo Sales

3 . Agnes Webb night 15.jpg Mayor Lilian with Katie McLaughlin, Anne O’Neill, Frances Kelly, Mona Chambers, Roisin Rosborough and Deborah Wilson. Photo: Roisin Rosborough Photo Sales

4 . Agnes Webb night 1.jpg Event organiser Roisin Rosborough with her husband Richard Rosborough, alongside Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr and her husband Paul Barr. Photo: Roisin Rosborough Photo Sales