In Pictures: The Annual Tip O’Neill Irish Diaspora Awards return to Buncrana

Master of Ceremonies, Trish Hegarty of Inis Communications, introduced each recipient and helped to aptly summarise the impact in which the recipients have had on their respective fields.

The term ‘paying it forward’ was mentioned on more than one occasion and accurately describes just how much the 2024 awardees have contributed to society.

A native of Arranmore Island, recipient Caroleann Gallagher’d career in law in the States has been primarily focused on personal injuries and those hurt by the negligence of others.

In over her fifteen years of practice, Caroleann has been recognized as a Super Lawyer within her field of practice as well as a Leading Lawyer and a Top 100 Trial Lawyer with The National Trial Lawyers Association.

Caroleann is active in her legal community and is the current Second Vice President of The Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, which is the oldest and largest bar organization in Illinois and will be the first Irish born Women’s Bar President in 2026.

Caroleann is a very active member of many Irish American community-based organizations and programs. She is a board member and PR officer of both Chicago Celtics GFC and Limerick Chicago Youth Hurling Club as well as a board member and PRO of The Chicago Minor Youth Board.

In May 2024, Caroleann was sworn in as an attorney to the United States Supreme Court.

Recipient David McCourt is the Founder and Chairman of Granahan McCourt Capital and the Chairman of National Broadband Ireland.

As the owner and Chairman of National Broadband Ireland, he is currently working in partnership with the Irish Government in the largest Public Private Partnership in European telecoms to deliver the country’s €5bn National Broadband Plan. Globally, this is the single largest investment ever in telecoms infrastructure by Government intervention.

Earlier in his career, McCourt founded Corporate Communications Network, America’s first competitive phone company, which was later merged with MFS Communications, to create MFS McCourt. McCourt also founded and ran Europe’s largest designer and builder of telecom networks; built and owned networks in South America; as well as owned the largest satellite equipment manufacturing company in North America and Europe.

Third recipient Billy Higgins was born and raised in South Boston, he is a businessman and community leader who is renowned for his charitable endeavours and the founder of the Southill Childrens Fund.

Their fundraising “helps provides the tool necessary to encourage education a key element of overcoming hardship” and has assisted hundreds of children access opportunities to better their lives and prospects. Billy has done immense work in supporting the education of children with special needs both in Boston and here om Ireland, donating to the Patient Social Fund of the Ballaghderg Pre-School for Children with special needs in Donegal and has continued to support the school and its work for many years.

His work in both Donegal and Limerick has been acknowledged by both the President and the Taoiseach in the past.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Niamh Kennedy paid tribute to the awardees stating that “The Tip O’Neill Annual Irish Diaspora Awards celebrate the vital contributions of our Diaspora, not just to Donegal but to the entire Island of Ireland around the world. It has been a true privilege to honour this year's distinguished recipients.”

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine of Ireland, Charlie McConalogue, TD, stated that “To quote the great Tip O’Neill, ‘all politics is local’ underscores the importance of local initiatives that celebrate and support their own achievements. The spirit of shared Irish identity is something that Irish people carry with them wherever they are. Tip O’Neill personified this spirit, always remembering his roots and fostering the conversations that contributed to lasting peace in Northern Ireland”.

Councillor. Nicholas Crossan, Chairperson of the Tip O’Neill Committee, acknowledged the ‘’Donegal Councillors for their support in this event which is one of the highlights of the Donegal County Council calendar. A big thanks to Tom O’Neill and the O’Neill family and all who helped make this such a successful event. Congratulations to our recipients for 2024 and I was particularly delighted to honour both Willie McCarter and Tom O’Neill with special recognition awards this year.

The Tip O’Neill Award ceremony began in 2012 to mark the centenary of the birth of Thomas P. Tip O’Neill. Tip O’Neill whose maternal grandparents hailed from Donegal (Buncrana and Clonmany) was an American Politician and Statesman who served as Speaker of the US House of Representatives.

Representing his father, Tip O’Neill, Tom O’Neill stated “On behalf of the O’Neill family it is an honour to continue our support of these fantastic awards and I congratulate each awardee on their success in their careers to date”.

