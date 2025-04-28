Rebecca Powell, Tia Flinter, Tallia Morrow, Caitlin Patton, Tori Mc Laughlin and Faye McCrudden were winners at U13 and U14 Irish Dancing at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George SweeneyRebecca Powell, Tia Flinter, Tallia Morrow, Caitlin Patton, Tori Mc Laughlin and Faye McCrudden were winners at U13 and U14 Irish Dancing at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
IN PICTURES: Winners row at Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle / the Derry Feis 2025

By George Sweeney
Published 28th Apr 2025, 14:35 BST
Well done to all the competitors taking part in Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle this year.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Willow McIntyre achieved first place in Popular Song, Girls Solo and Irish Song aged 14 – 16, first place in Sacred Solo aged 12 – 16. Willow also won the Rose O’Doherty Cup 12 - 16 at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Eden Donnelly was highly commended for P1 Poem and her brother Darragh highly commended for P5 Poem in their first year at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Clara Kerr was placed second in P3 Children’s Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Olivia and Clara McQuaid were highly commended for Children’s Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

