IN PICTURES: Winners row at Féis Dhoíre CholmCílle / the Derry Feis 2025

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Willow McIntyre achieved first place in Popular Song, Girls Solo and Irish Song aged 14 – 16, first place in Sacred Solo aged 12 – 16. Willow also won the Rose O’Doherty Cup 12 - 16 at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
Willow McIntyre achieved first place in Popular Song, Girls Solo and Irish Song aged 14 – 16, first place in Sacred Solo aged 12 – 16. Willow also won the Rose O’Doherty Cup 12 - 16 at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Eden Donnelly was highly commended for P1 Poem and her brother Darragh highly commended for P5 Poem in their first year at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
Eden Donnelly was highly commended for P1 Poem and her brother Darragh highly commended for P5 Poem in their first year at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Clara Kerr was placed second in P3 Children’s Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
Clara Kerr was placed second in P3 Children’s Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Olivia and Clara McQuaid were highly commended for Children’s Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney
Olivia and Clara McQuaid were highly commended for Children’s Verse at Feis Dhoire Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.