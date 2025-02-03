'In Your Space Circus' starts building work on new Derry Circus School at The Cathedral School

Major Milestone at The Cathedral School, Derry as In Your Space Circus starts building work on new Circus School. Images by Lorcan Doherty.

A landmark transformation has got underway as construction work recently began on the historic Cathedral School, to create a state-of-the-art circus school.

This ambitious project, led by In Your Space Circus, will breathe new life into this important listed building, blending heritage with contemporary performing arts to create a one-of-a-kind community and educational facility.

Originally opened in 1891 the Cathedral School has been empty and unused for almost 20 years. Now, through a new lease agreement and partnership with St. Columb’s Cathedral, it will be repurposed into a premier space for aspiring circus performers, young people and community groups.

Significant funding of £750,000 was secured for the first phase of building works thanks to generous contributions from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund, Swire Charitable Trust, Foyle Foundation and Arts & Business NI.

This follows financial support in 2023 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The Architectural Heritage Fund and Arts Council of Northern Ireland, which enabled IYSC to initiate the planning and design stages of the project.

“This project is a testament to the power of creative reinvention,” said Robert McGonigle of St. Columb’s Cathedral.

“By investing in the redevelopment of the Cathedral School, IYSC is not only preserving a piece of history but also creating a space that will inspire and nurture future talent.”

Cath McBride, IYSC’s Company Director said: “We are immensely grateful to our funders for their belief in this visionary project. The Phase 1 construction work marks a pivotal step towards turning our dream into a reality – establishing a flagship venue for circus arts, and a home for our young people and artists, within the walls of this cherished historic building in the heart of the city.”

A further £2.5 million will be required to complete the project. Building on initial funding success IYSC is launching a major fundraising appeal to support the ongoing capital redevelopment costs.

Ciara Canning, IYSC’s Heritage Project Manager said: “We are thrilled with the progress made so far, but there is still work to be done. Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us transform this fantastic building into a circus centre for the city, inspiring future generations of performers.”

With further funding, construction is expected to progress steadily, with an anticipated completion date of mid-2027.

The charity encourages all those interested in supporting the project to visit www.inyourspaceni.org or contact Cath McBride to learn more about how they can contribute.

IYSC has created a short film to share more about the project and their aspirations for the Cathedral School. See https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xCJQ-AF2NfE