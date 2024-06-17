Inaugural ‘Ciaran McAlister Choral Scholar Award’ recipient announced as Ellen Harkin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alto Ellen Harkin has been chosen to receive the inaugural Ciaran McAlister Choral Scholar Award, which commemorates a former member of St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir, who died earlier this year.

The award – for commitment – and a cheque for £250 were presented to Ellen on behalf of the choir by Ciaran’s mother, Mrs Phyllis McAlister, following the 12.30pm mass on Sunday, June, 16.

Ciaran died unexpectedly last January, following a short illness.

He had been a gifted singer and a member of St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir since 2007. It was felt fitting that he should be commemorated by the institution of an annual award for the benefit of the St Eugene’s Choir Choral Scholars’ scheme.

Ellen Harkin, on left, is presented with the inaugural ‘Ciaran McAlister Choral Scholar Award’ by Ciaran’s mother Phyllis. Also included is the St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir’s director, Maghnus Monaghan.

In addition to the choir, Ciaran, after whom the choral scholars award is named, contributed much to other elements of parish and community life: he was a Eucharistic minister, a voluntary member of the Catechetical Centre adult faith formation team and dedicated member of the Irish Red Cross, serving at many public events in this capacity.He gave committed service to other church choirs, most notably St Mary’s, Creggan. Ever dependable, during lockdown he provided solo music for Sunday mass in St Eugene’s. Outgoing by nature, he enjoyed the social element of the choir also, and often enlivened rehearsals with an injection of humour.