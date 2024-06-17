Inaugural ‘Ciaran McAlister Choral Scholar Award’ recipient announced as Ellen Harkin
The award – for commitment – and a cheque for £250 were presented to Ellen on behalf of the choir by Ciaran’s mother, Mrs Phyllis McAlister, following the 12.30pm mass on Sunday, June, 16.
Ciaran died unexpectedly last January, following a short illness.
He had been a gifted singer and a member of St Eugene’s Cathedral Choir since 2007. It was felt fitting that he should be commemorated by the institution of an annual award for the benefit of the St Eugene’s Choir Choral Scholars’ scheme.
In addition to the choir, Ciaran, after whom the choral scholars award is named, contributed much to other elements of parish and community life: he was a Eucharistic minister, a voluntary member of the Catechetical Centre adult faith formation team and dedicated member of the Irish Red Cross, serving at many public events in this capacity.He gave committed service to other church choirs, most notably St Mary’s, Creggan. Ever dependable, during lockdown he provided solo music for Sunday mass in St Eugene’s. Outgoing by nature, he enjoyed the social element of the choir also, and often enlivened rehearsals with an injection of humour.
Seven students have taken part in the choral scholars scheme each year so far, and it is hoped to bring this number up to 10 students per year, with spaces currently available for male student voices. Anyone interested in joining or donating to the scheme may contact the choir director at [email protected] in 2022, the scheme encourages young singers in full-time education to join the choir; in return for a weekly stipend they attend rehearsals and sing at all the liturgical services of the Cathedral. This provides them with invaluable experience of sight-reading and working as a member of a musical ensemble. It develops students’ singing technique – last year included a master class given by Belfast-born baritone Malachy Frame – and gives opportunities for solo performance. One of last year’s students is currently studying voice and performance at King’s College London.
