Increased levels of ammonia, green algae and presence of Knotweed affecting surface water at old Derry dump site

Increased levels of ammonia have been detected in surface water next to a former municipal landfill dump outside Derry.

Suspected high levels of green algae and the presence of Japanese Knotweed were also found at the Duncastle Road Closed Landfill Site at Newbuildings. The dump has not been operational since the early 1990s.

Head of Environment at Derry City & Strabane District Council Conor Canning said: “This has no impact on drinking water, the impact is on surface water that leaves the site and the potential then for leachate to then leach into other waterways.

"That's the issue that has arisen and been identified by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA). It has nothing to do with drinking water.

"It is simply surface water that has the potential to be contaminated. But as an authority we are keen to limit any impact and reduce the potential for contamination.”

Mr. Canning made the revelation at a meeting of the Council Environment and Regeneration Committee.

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said: “Thank you for the report and the reassurances around drinking water. It is good to see we are having transparent information here. And it is good to see a proactive approach in place.”

In a paper to members it was advised NI Water had identified exceedances in ‘Total Suspended Solids (TSS) in leachate that is removed from the site on a regular basis and taken to their Wastewater Treatment Facility for disposal;’ and the NIEA had identified ‘increased levels of ammonia whilst sampling of perimeter surface water channels adjacent to the landfill site’.

"It was subsequently identified that the leachate pond appeared to have high levels of green algae which is suspected to be the cause of the elevated Total Suspended Solids (TSS),” the report states.

The NIEA have posited a number of potential causes.

The paper explained how ‘red staining of the embankment was observed’ at a number of field drains ‘with black/green sludge (suspected algae) noted at one of these discharge points’.

NIEA believe the extensive roots of a mature stand of Japanese Knotweed at northwest of the leachate pond ‘may introduce pathways for the movement of leachate from the site’.

Recent works along a section of the boundary of the site may also have disturbed an open bed channel, the report adds.