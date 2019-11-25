Increasing concern for missing Helena McElhennon - thought to be in Derry

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing 42-year-old Helena McElhennon.

A post on PSNI Facebook describes Helena as 5ft 4ins tall, of a medium build, with short hair.

They add that she is possibly wearing a maroon coloured cardigan or a long brown dress.



Helena was last seen in the Draperstown area of Co Derry around 9.30am yesterday - and was heading towards Derry.

The post adds that Helena may be in the Derry, Limavady or Magherafelt area!.



"Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Helena to contact us," adds the post.