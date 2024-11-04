Incredible Carndonagh mother Cathy Kelly is named Donegal Family Carer of the Year

An inspiration Inishowen mother has been named as Netwatch DONEGAL Family Carer of the Year by Family Carers Ireland.

Cathy Kelly, from Carndonagh, is mum to four incredible children including Timothy (10) who has hydrocephalus and a profound learning disability and Lucy (14) who has severe cerebral palsy. Her older boys Lochan and Shay are both in college.

Cathy is sole parent to her children following the tragic death, five years ago. of her beloved partner Kevin in a work-related accident.

She is a wonderful mother who works tirelessly every day for all her children, but particularly in caring full-time for Timothy and Lucy who have high dependency needs.

Pictured left to right are Lucy Kelly; Patricia Blee, Community Support Manager, Family Carers Ireland; Cathy Kelly, Netwatch Donegal Family Carer of the Year and Timothy Kelly.

Family Carers Ireland, is the national charity supporting Ireland’s family carers and now in their 17th year, the awards seek to honour all family carers while shining a light on the urgent need for greater recognition and support of those who go above and beyond in caring for their loved ones.

This is often without the necessary support from the State including appropriate financial compensation, respite and vital therapies for their loved ones.

There are over 500,000 family carers in Ireland caring for children or adults with additional needs, physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs or those living with chronic illnesses, mental health challenges or addiction.

Family carers play a critical role in our society and each week provide 19 million hours in unpaid work. If the State were to seek to replace this support, it would cost an astonishing €20 billion annually.

Patricia Blee, local Community Support Manager with Family Carers Ireland, highlighted the significance of the recognition: “Each year, the Netwatch Family Carer of the Year awards remind us of the vital role that family carers play in our society and shine a light on the incredible work that they do, which is too often unseen and unrecognised. As a society, we must do much more to ensure that family carers are properly recognised, valued and supported to care safely for their loved ones at home.”

Netwatch Brand Ambassador and Irish rugby legend Mick Galwey emphasised the importance of recognising this work: “I’ve seen the dedication family carers show day after day, often without any acknowledgement. Whether it's a mother caring for a child with additional needs or a young carer supporting a parent, the commitment and love they show is truly inspiring. These awards offer us all a chance to give something back and to let these carers know we see their struggles and their strength.”