Independence at Derry's Glenbrook House: 'This is home and I am very content here'

Enjoying Glenbrook House Open Day.

Situated on Glenbrook Terrace, it offers accommodation for people over 60 and is owned and managed by Apex Housing Association.

Helen Bradley has lived in Glenbrook House for 16 years, and says she loves it: “I’m very independent and don’t believe in sitting in the house, so Glenbrook House has been perfect for me! I’m able to take part in activities and enjoy the company of my neighbours here but can also do my own thing, which I do quite a bit. My flat is lovely and bright, and I love spending time in the communal gardens. This is home and I am very content here.”

Maryann Macrory, Manager of Glenbrook House, commented: “It was wonderful to hold our open day recently to show off the facilities on offer at Glenbrook House

Bernard Gallagher, Bernie King and Helen Bradley.

"For an individual or couple living alone, independent living can provide a real sense of community, whilst also providing that extra bit of security and peace of mind for them and their families.

Anyone with an interest in learning more about Glenbrook House is very welcome to contact me to arrange a tour of the scheme at any time.”

Glenbrook House offers a range of accommodation options including bungalows and one-bedroom flats. The scheme’s purpose built two-storey building features a secure door entry system and an emergency call system operates in each room of the flats and bungalows. Set in landscaped gardens with patio areas, Glenbrook House is within easy reach of local amenities and has good transport links to the city centre.

A scheme manager is available on-site Monday to Friday 9am-5pm, with Radius Connect 24 providing out-of-hours cover.