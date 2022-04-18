Indoor minigolf extension plan for Derry’s Brunswick Moviebowl

The application, received by Derry City and Strabane District Council on February, 23, 2022 from Fortuna Enterprises Ltd, is for a proposed extension to the existing cinema / entertainment/ restaurant/ bowling complex to provide indoor mini-golf and games arcade and associated site works.

The submitted application states that ‘part of the extension will be located on the complex’s adjacent car park with the ecar charge ports moving to another location within the car park.’

It continues; “The proposed extension to the Brunswick Moviebowl will tie in and match with the existing structure.

“For example painted render and bricks to match with existing, rainwater goods to also match with existing, windows and doors to match existing, zinc and trocal roof to match existing.

‘All materials proposed are of a high standard and will complement the existing industrial/retail area.”

The application is expected go before the planning committee in the next number of months.

The company which owns the Moviebowl complex acquired the neighbouring 15-acre former Arntz site several years ago.

It emerged back in 2020 that the owners of the Moviebowl complex had acquired the adjacent 15 acre former Arntz factory site in Derry.

Also back in 2020 planning permission was granted for two new cinema screen rooms will be added to the cinema, bowling and entertainment complex at Pennyburn industrial Estate.

By Gillian Anderson