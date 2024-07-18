Inishowen Agricultural Show returns to Carndonagh this Saturday

By Laura Glenn
Published 18th Jul 2024, 12:14 BST
The oldest agricultural show in Ireland takes place in Carndonagh this Saturday, July 20, with something for everyone.

The Inishowen Agricultural Show has been running for over 100 years and people come from far and wide to attend the event at the showgrounds in Riverdale in Carndonagh.

The gate opens to the public at 9.30am and animals on show will include horses, cattle, sheep and poultry. There will also be Home Industries, a Pet and Dog show, Bonny Baby, a Kids’ Tractor Run (pedal tractors only and just turn up on the day) as well as crafts, photography and much, much more.

There will also be numerous trade stands showing off the best of local business and live music in the Beer Tent from 11am.

The Inishowen Agricultural Show returns this weekend.

Events begin on Friday, June 17 with a Kids’ ‘Up The Field’ Disco for under 13s. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. The disco takes place from 6.45pm - 8.00pm and entry is €5.

‘One for the Road’ will perform on Saturday night, ‘Live from Up The Field’ with entry €10 before 6pm and €15 after and it’s cash only. The Two Bucks will perform earlier in the evening from 6.30pm.

Inishowen Agricultural Show is also running a raffle, with a great prize of a Galgorm voucher worth £550. Tickets can be bought online at https://inishowen-agri-show.myshopify.com/

Entry to the show, with cash only at the gate, is €10. Kids are free and teens are €5.

You can follow all the plans for the day and events at www.facebook.com/carnshow.

