Inishowen artist Sinead Smyth to open ‘a bheith ann / to be there’ exhibition at Artlink

Artist Sinead Smyth.

Artlink has announced the opening of a ‘deeply personal and evocative’ new exhibition by artist Sinéad Smyth, titled ‘a bheith ann’ (to be there), opening this November at the Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree.

Running from November 2 to 30, the exhibition invites viewers on a journey into the artist's creative process, exploring the moments where land meets sea, light meets dark, and memory meets the present.

Sinéad Smyth is an Inishowen-based visual artist whose expressive oil paintings explore memory, landscape, and our deep connection to place. Inspired by the ever-changing light and elemental beauty of Ireland’s northwest coast, her work evokes both the physical and emotional resonance of the land.

Her new exhibition is a multi-sensory experience, featuring ‘Night Drawings’ in charcoal and ink, paintings, photographs, video, audio, and installations.

Using materials gathered directly from the landscape – including driftwood charcoal, soil, and found dust – the work captures the elemental forces that shape the Donegal coastline.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the work, Sinéad said: “I am interested in what happens in between – where things touch, resist, and become something new.”

This exploration is not only artistic but deeply personal.

She recounts a poignant moment during her creative making process: “'I spent ten days on the beach at Port Bán, camping through an October evening after a storm to make driftwood charcoal over an open fire for these drawings. Creating painting tools from found materials – horsehair, fishing rope, driftwood – brought back memories of watching my father tie fishing hooks. I remembered him with the longing of a child, but for the first time in the three and a half years since his passing, without pain.”

For Smyth, this project became a path to healing. “Through this process, I found a quiet freedom: to remember without sorrow, to change without resistance, and to accept that simply being - here, now - is enough.”

Artlink project coordinators Alison Hancock and Martha McCulloch expressed their delight at hosting Sinéad’s powerful new collection, and encourage the public to attend the opening event, where they can meet the artist, on Sunday 2nd November, from 3pm to 5pm.

“Sinéad’s work has a beautiful, quiet power that truly resonates with the unique atmosphere of Fort Dunree” says Alison.

“She hasn’t just made art about the landscape; she has woven the landscape itself into the work. It’s a profound meditation on presence.”

Echoing this sentiment, Martha added: “’a bheith ann / to be there’ is a timely exhibition that cuts through the noise of modern life, offering a space for reflection, stillness, and a reconnection with the essential rhythms of nature.

“The open event on Sunday, November 2, is the perfect opportunity to immerse yourself in Sinéad’s world, to experience the textures and sounds of the coast in a new way, and to meet the artist herself. It’s not just an exhibition; it’s an experience we hope will bring people a sense of peace and connection.”

Gallery hours are between 10.30am - 4.30pm daily. For further information about ’a bheith ann / to be there’ or upcoming exhibitions and events at Artlink, visit www.artlink.ie Facebook.com/Artlinkfortdunreepage or contact a member of the Artlink team on 00353 838696513.