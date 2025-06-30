Inishowen Fianna Fail Councillor Paul Canning elected as new Donegal Cathaoirleach

Inishowen-based Donegal County Councillor Paul Canning is the new Cathaoirleach of Donegal.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fianna Fail Councillor, from Newtowncunningham, was elected as the first citizen of the council on Monday, after being proposed by his party colleague Councillor Martin McDermott.

The proposal was seconded by Fianna Fail Councillor Fionan Bradley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three councillors represent the Inishowen Muncipal District.

Donegal Cathaoirleach Councillor Paul Canning.

Colr Canning’s wife, Stephanie, his daughter Vanessa, parents and multiple extended family members, along with Donegal Minister Charlie McConalogue and Senator Niall Blaney were present in the council chamber for his election.

Colr McDermott, in proposing his ‘good friend and colleague’ Colr Canning for Cathaoirleach (chairperson), said it was a ‘proud day’ for Fianna Fail in Inishowen and also for the Canning family.

He described Colr Canning, who is an architect, as the ‘go-to man when it comes to planning issues’ and a key figure in compiling development plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think he’ll be an exceptional Cathaoirleach for Donegal and will represent the county exceptionally well – the same way he has represented his own area as a councillor.”

Colr Fionan Bradley reiterated Colr McDermott’s comments and said Colr Canning ‘represents his own local area extremely well – he always fights the corner for Newtown, Manor, Burt, Bridgend and all those areas’.

To much laughter, Colr Bradley quipped how, now that Colr Canning will be a ‘bit busier’ as Cathaoirleach, he will personally ‘take care of Bridgend, Burt and Burnfoot in those area and don’t worry, they’ll be left in good hands.’

Taking his seat as Cathaoirleach, Colr Canning thanked everyone for ‘putting their trust in me’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an honour for me and my family to get this opportunity so, genuinely, thank you very much.”

He thanked his fellow councillors, council staff, his parents, family, Minister McConalogue and Senator Blaney and, in particular, his wife Stephanie and daughter, Vanessa.

Colr Canning also paid tribute to outgoing Cathaoirleach Councillor Niamh Kennedy who, he said, ‘set the bar very high’.

He added how he hopes to be ‘fair, honest and straight with everyone’ in the coming year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr Canning outlined how the council has received a ‘lot of funding for development in recent years, thanks to Min McConalogue’ and ‘as a council, we must put in an extra shift this coming year to make sure these developments are progressed’.

He said that, while the council is ‘getting to grips with the housing crisis, there is a hell of a lot more work to do and hope to continue to do that.’

He also expressed how Donegal, as a county, is ‘fortunate enough to have natural, unspoiled landscape and we need to really promote that for tourism.’

"We’re not half, even a quarter way there to promoting our county.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr Canning told councillors and staff he looks forward to working with them in the coming year.

Fianna Fail Councillor Donal ‘Mandy’ Kelly was elected as Leas-Cathoirleach of Donegal County Council.

Following the elections, councillors wished Colrs Canning and Kelly well in their roles in the year ahead.