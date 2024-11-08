Inishowen Football League allocated €460,000 through Community Sports Facilities Fund

Minister Charlie McConalogue.

The Inishowen Football League has been allocated €460,000 through the Community Sports Facilities Fund appeals process.

The funding will go towards the redevelopment of Maginn Park in Buncrana.

The Inishowen Football League had been initially allocated €184,000.

After lodging an appeal through the Department of Tourism and Sport, that was increased by €276,000 to €460,000.

Welcoming the allocation, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, said he was delighted for all involved with the Inishowen Football League.

“Maginn Park is in need of a significant upgrade and this funding will help with the league’s plans to revamp the famous soccer venue,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine added.

“In September, the Minister for Sport, Thomas Byrne, announced that Donegal was being allocated €12.26 million through the Community Sports Facilities Fund for 89 sports clubs. This was the fourth highest allocation in the country and represented a record investment in sports clubs locally.

“After that announcement was made, I encouraged local sports clubs that were unsuccessful in their application under the Community Sports Facilities Fund, or who felt they could secure a larger amount of funding, to lodge an appeal through the Department of Tourism and Sport.

“It’s great that the funding has been secured for the revamp of Maginn Park. I wish the Inishowen League well as they plan for its redevelopment and I look forward to the works getting underway,” Minister McConalogue commented.

“Also under the appeals process, Aileach Youth Club was allocated €13,350, while Sheephaven Sub Aqua was allocated €11,486.

“When the allocation of €1.3 million for 45 clubs for equipment earlier this year and the allocations announced this week by Minister Byrne under the appeals process are taken into consideration, €13.84 million has been allocated to Donegal through the three categories of the Community Sports Facilities Fund,” the Donegal minister added.