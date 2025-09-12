Inishowen has highest number of planning applications in Donegal in first seven months of 2025

There were 389 planning applications received from the Inishowen Municipal District in the first seven months of the year, the highest number in the county.

New figures given to county councillors at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting show that the peninsula has had the highest number of applications so far from January until end of July in Donegal– 32 ahead of the Letterkenny, which had 357.

Of those 389 Inishowen applications, 286 were granted, 25 were refused, 98 were deferred and 62 were invalid.

Glenties MD had the third highest number of applications, at 277, followed by Donegal MD at 219 and Stranorlar at 179.

Inishowen had the highest number granted, followed by Letterkenny at 283, Glenties at 205, Donegal at 162 and Stranorlar at 134.

There were 18 applications refused in the Letterkenny MD, 11 in Donegal MD and eight in Glenties and six in Stranorlar.

Glenties had the highest number of deferred applications, with 109, followed by Inishowen, then Letterkenny at 91, and Stranorlar and Glenties both had 65.

The second highest number of invalid applications, behind Inishowen’s 62, was Letterkenny with 46, followed by Glenties at 42, Donegal at 33 and Stranorlar at 28.

Meanwhile, planning clinics for late September and October take place on September 25, October 9 and October 23.

Planning advice clinics are on an appointment only basis and are for for substantial applications only (multiple developments and/or significant economic developments).

To speak with the relevant planner and request an appointment, call 0353 74 9153900.

For further information, see www.donegalcoco.ie