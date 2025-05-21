Inishowen MD meeting adjourned as mark of respect for Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola

Inishowen’s county councillors adjourned their monthly meeting on Tuesday as a mark of respect to Matt Sibanda and Emmanuel Familola, who passed away after getting into difficulty off the coast at Ned’s Point in Buncrana.

The meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District had been due to take place from 1pm in Carndonagh.

However, at the start of the meeting, Inishowen Cathoirleach Councillor Jack Murray said that all nine councillors had agreed to defer the meeting as a ‘mark of respect’ to the two teenagers.

He added how people are still grieving the untimely loss of Emmanuel (16) and Matt (18), in particular the school communities of Crana College and Scoil Mhuire, where they were students, the IPAS and new communities and Buncrana and the ‘wider areas as a whole’.

The late Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda. Pictures with permission from Scoil Mhuire and Crana College.

“It was agreed among the nine councillors, as a mark of respect, to defer the meeting while the community continues to grieve and in a show of solidarity.”

The adjournment was formally proposed by Colr Fionan Bradley, who told how he had the ‘privilege of teaching young Emmanuel,’ whose funeral took place in Buncrana on Saturday.

Colr Bradley said the teenager, who was originally from Nigeria, had ‘transitioned into the school so seamlessly’ and was ‘really at home there’.

He recently greatly enjoyed work experience with the Department of Foreign Affairs and ‘was telling us all about how well he got on.’

Colr Bradley said that thoughts and prayers were with the young man’s family and those of Matt, for whom funeral arrangements have yet to be confirmed.

He added how he had ‘no doubt both young men would have gone on to have very bright futures and they have been a big part of the wider Buncrana and Inishowen communities’.

Colr Joy Beard seconded the proposal and spoke of how, just over a week ago, the community had been left ‘devastated’ by the loss of the young men.

She said that, while she ‘never had the privilege’ of meeting them, she had spoken to many who had and ‘everyone said the same – they were friendly and made a really lasting impression on everyone they met.’.

Colr Beard said their loss has been deeply felt and their passing has ‘left a silence that is hard to put into words’.

"Two young lives, full of promise, have been taken from us far too soon.”

Colr Beard outlined how, through the sorrow, something ‘powerful’ had also been witnesses as the community united in grief and rallied around to support the boys’ families.

The 100% Redress Party councillor told how ‘kindness has overflowed’ from the community and this was a reminded how ‘we come together and support each other’.

"Our thoughts are with all who knew the two boys, their family, friends and all the community.”

A minute’s silence in memory of the boys was then held before the meeting was adjourned until July.

Meanwhile, a fundraiser to support the families of the boys has now reached over €42,000. You can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/lough-swilly-tragedy