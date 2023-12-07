Inishowen Palestinian solidarity night raises €1,500 for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Amos Trust.

A night of solidarity for Palestine was held in Culdaff Hall last Friday night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The packed out event, organised by local musicians The Henry Girls, held in conjunction with Irish Artists for Palestine, was attended by over 120 people.

The gig featured speakers and musicians from Palestine, Manchester and Inishowen, and raised €1,500 for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Amos Trust.

“Because it was International Day of Solidarity with Palestine this week, there were events happening all over Ireland,” explained Lorna.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees of the Inishowen for Palestine solidarity event. Photo: Brendan Diver

“We decided to do something under the banner of Inishowen for Palestine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event featured performances by a range of exciting musicians including BBC Folk singer of the year Rioghnach Connolly, The Gazelle Band from Manchester, and popular local musicians Kate O’Callaghan, Seamus Devenney, Roisin McGrory and Clodagh Warnock.

The audience heard the harrowing testimony of Majida Alaskari, now living in Buncrana, who has lost family members in Gaza’s current conflict.

Fajida brought the story home to everyone as she spoke of her gratitude to the Irish people for their support in an emotional testimony.

The event featured a gripping talk by Fiachra O’Luain, who has been a longtime activist for Palestine. In 2011, he was on a freedom flotilla that was trying to get aid to Gaza.

“They were arrested by the Israeli Defence Force. His passport was taken off him, and he was beaten up and put in prison,” explained Lorna.

“A group of people in another boat were taken off and shot. Fiachra saw the situation at first hand and was traumatised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His mother, Eleanor Lamb, sang a song called Bloody Sunday by Joe Mulhern of Sandinos.

Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Lorna said,