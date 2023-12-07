Inishowen Palestinian solidarity night raises €1,500 for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Amos Trust.
The packed out event, organised by local musicians The Henry Girls, held in conjunction with Irish Artists for Palestine, was attended by over 120 people.
The gig featured speakers and musicians from Palestine, Manchester and Inishowen, and raised €1,500 for Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Amos Trust.
“Because it was International Day of Solidarity with Palestine this week, there were events happening all over Ireland,” explained Lorna.
“We decided to do something under the banner of Inishowen for Palestine.”
The event featured performances by a range of exciting musicians including BBC Folk singer of the year Rioghnach Connolly, The Gazelle Band from Manchester, and popular local musicians Kate O’Callaghan, Seamus Devenney, Roisin McGrory and Clodagh Warnock.
The audience heard the harrowing testimony of Majida Alaskari, now living in Buncrana, who has lost family members in Gaza’s current conflict.
Fajida brought the story home to everyone as she spoke of her gratitude to the Irish people for their support in an emotional testimony.
The event featured a gripping talk by Fiachra O’Luain, who has been a longtime activist for Palestine. In 2011, he was on a freedom flotilla that was trying to get aid to Gaza.
“They were arrested by the Israeli Defence Force. His passport was taken off him, and he was beaten up and put in prison,” explained Lorna.
“A group of people in another boat were taken off and shot. Fiachra saw the situation at first hand and was traumatised.”
His mother, Eleanor Lamb, sang a song called Bloody Sunday by Joe Mulhern of Sandinos.
Calling for an immediate ceasefire, Lorna said,
“If you look at how Bloody Sunday affected us, the impact it had, and the pain and anger - that is happening every day out there. People are becoming desensitised with the huge numbers of casualties. We would like to urge people to support anything they can to do with Palestine”.